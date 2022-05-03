ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police were called to the area of Montgomery and Monroe around 9 p.m. Monday to a vehicle verses pedestrian crash.
Police say one person has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries. APD’s Motors Unit is investigating the crash. No other details are available.