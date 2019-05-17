USAF Thunderbirds take to Albuquerque’s skies for Kirtland Air and Space Fiesta

Get ready for the rumbles of jets and fast-paced air shows over Albuquerque this weekend. The Kirtland Air and Space Fiesta is bringing military and civilians together for a spectacular air show featuring the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

The show is all day Saturday and gives the community the opportunity to see aircraft up close, meet with members of our Air Force and look to the skies with a number of demonstrations.

“The Thunderbirds is a United State Air Force demonstration squadron. We go out representing 660,000 total force airmen for the United States Air Force,” said Capt. Michael Brewer of the USAF Thunderbirds.

An addition to this year’s show includes a special event for local Boy and Girl Scouts, Jr ROTC units, homeschoolers and military families. Thunderbird members will talk to them about setting and committing to goals and taking education seriously.

There will also be some special guests flying with the Thunderbirds this year, including an Albuquerque Police Officer and ‘Better Call Saul’ actor Patrick Fabian.

“We do an air show every single week so we do about 50 air shows a year and 30 different locations every single year. We were on the East Coast last week and then next week we’ll be back on the East Coast in New York,” said Brewer.

Gates open at 9 a.m. Saturday and the day will be filled with ground demonstrations, flying acts and, of course, the Thunderbirds. The event is free and open to the public at Kirtland Air Force Base. It does not require tickets.

The 2019 Kirtland Air & Space Fiesta kicks off on Saturday, featuring the @AFThunderbirds! We’ll have a live look from @KIRTLAND377ABW with what you can expect, coming up this morning on @krqe #KRQEmornings pic.twitter.com/URyEeSE8ID— Jami Seymore (@JamiSeymore) May 17, 2019

