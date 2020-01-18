US to screen airline passengers from China for new illness

FILE – In this Jan. 4, 2020, file photo, a health surveillance officer monitors passengers arriving at the Hong Kong International airport in Hong Kong. A preliminary investigation into viral pneumonia illnesses sickening dozens of people in and around China has identified the possible cause as a new type of coronavirus, state media said Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. In Hong Kong, 15 patients with symptoms of respiratory illness were being treated as of Sunday. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – U.S. health officials have announced they will begin screening airline passengers from central China for a new virus that is making people sick.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday it would begin the screening immediately.

People traveling from Wuhan, China, will have their temperature checked and be asked about symptoms.

The CDC said it’s part of an effort to better detect and prevent a newly identified virus that emerged in China last month and has sickened dozens of people and been tied to two deaths.

The CDC started a similar screening program at U.S. airports in 2014 during a large outbreak of Ebola in West Africa.