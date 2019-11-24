US joins in global movement to make asylum harder to obtain

FILE – In this July 17, 2019, file photo, three migrants who had managed to evade the Mexican National Guard and cross the Rio Grande onto U.S. territory walk along a border wall set back from the geographical border, in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. The Department of Homeland Security is moving $271 million from other agencies such as FEMA and the U.S. Coast Guard to fund immigration detention beds and support its policy forcing asylum seekers to wait in Mexico. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez, File)

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) – The U.S. has sent a Honduran migrant back to Guatemala in a move that marked a new phase of President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

Asylum was once an afterthought in American immigration policy. But it has taken center stage as Trump aligns the U.S. with the European Union and other wealthy nations that are making it increasingly hard to obtain.

Thursday’s flight marked the first time the U.S. sent an asylum-seeker back to Guatemala under a new policy. It forbids anyone who travels through another country to the U.S.-Mexico border from applying for asylum there.

The man had an option to file an asylum claim in Guatemala, but he decided against it and returned to Honduras.

Trump has called asylum “a scam” and declared that the U.S. is “full.”