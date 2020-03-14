US: Immigrants can seek Coronavirus care without fear

PHOENIX (AP) – The U.S. government says a new rule disqualifying more people from green cards if they use government benefits will not apply to immigrants who seek care for symptoms of the illness caused by coronavirus.
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said late Friday that seeking treatment or preventive services won’t affect someone’s immigration status under the new public charge rule, which took effect last month.
The announcement came after lawmakers and advocacy groups urged the government to suspend the rule during the coronavirus outbreak.
Advocates say they have been fielding panicked calls from immigrants who are worried about the impact on their status if they seek health care.