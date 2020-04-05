US braces for more virus deaths; Europe hopes crisis peaking

Medical staff embark a patient infected with the COVID-19 virus in a train at the Gare d’Austerlitz train station Wednesday April 1, 2020 in Paris. France is evacuating 36 patients infected with the coronavirus from the Paris region onboard two medicalized high-speed TGV trains. The patients, all treated in intensive care units (ICU), are being transferred to several hospitals in Britany, as western France is less impacted by the epidemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (Thomas Samson, Pool via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) – The U.S. is warning of many more coronavirus deaths in the days ahead, as the global pandemic mutes traditional observances from family grave-cleaning ceremonies in China to Palm Sunday for Christians.

Italy and Spain, the two hardest-hit European nations, expressed hope that the crisis is peaking in their countries, while a chaotic scramble for desperately needed medical equipment and protective gear engulfed the United States.

The number of confirmed infections topped 1.2 million globally, including more than 300,000 in the U.S., and the death toll neared 65,000.

President Donald Trump warned of many deaths to come in the United States.