Urlacher reflects on journey to the NFL Hall of Fame

Brian Urlacher and the rest of the class of 2018 moved one step closer to officially entering Pro Football’s Hall of Fame after a gold jacket ceremony in Canton, Ohio Friday night.

“I put it on for 10 seconds at my house to make sure fit. It fit I thought. I got to it off. I didn’t want to wear it too long. I didn’t want to get used to it. I wanted tonight to be special when I put it on,” says Urlacher.

Before Brian Urlacher had his name called, a spectacular display was held honoring NFL Hall of Fame members that had already made it through.

“The coolest thing for me is the older guys, you know, Bobby, Robby and Jerry- they deserve it,” says Urlacher. “Man, they got some stories. No one needs to ad lib or nothing. They just tell stories and people sit around and listen, it’s amazing.”

When you consider how he rose from a small southeastern New Mexico town, Brian Urlacher’s story could also be considered amazing.

Family friends Heath Ridenhour, football coach for Cleveland High School, and brother Brandon had a front row seat to Urlacher’s story.

“It’s pretty surreal knowing where Brian came from, knowing how we know him, family, friends and stuff, coming here seeing all this and seeing how big he is and, how many, 54 jerseys are out there it’s pretty surreal,” says Ridenhour.

Brandon is known as Urlacher’s best friend. The two met in fourth grade and were always looking for things to do.

“You know Brandon and I we would go on an 8-foot basketball goal and play for four hours,” says Urlacher. “We dunked. Our hands would be so beat up from playing but it just was what we did. We were outside doing stuff all the time.”

The stage has become much larger for Urlacher and having his best friend with him during Hall of Fame week means a lot.

“All my inner circle people are here. It’s awesome. This is not about just me. It’s about everyone that helped me get here,” says Urlacher. “We are all celebrating together.”

Saturday will come for Urlacher and enshrinement into Pro Football’s Hall of Fame will be complete. After that, it is back to life as normal, whatever that might be, for Urlacher and his best friend.

“Next week we will go back to riding our bikes and sending text messages back and forth you know meeting up for lunch at Si Senor in Chandler, Arizona, back to life as normal,” says Heath.

When asked how he would sleep the night before enshrinement, Urlacher says “just fine.”