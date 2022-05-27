ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The Unser Racing Museum will hold a special event on Sunday. From 11am-3pm the Museum will allow people to come in for free to watch the Indianapolis 500 and honor the birthday of the recently passed Al Unser Sr.

“We are going to be celebrating his would-be 83rd birthday on the day of the Indy 500, and we are going to be televising that here on big screen TVs and we are just going to make it a day of joy and celebration”, Said Unser Racing Museum employee, Jill Pletcher.

It has been a tough year for the Unser’s and fans of this racing family, as Al Sr. and his brother Bobby passed away in 2021. The Racing Museum will honor Al Sr. on Sunday, but it is also just a day to celebrate the lineage of this racing family. “This is a sad year, you know we lost both of them last year. So, its been a tremendous shock to not only us but the racing community. At the time that Al passed away we did hold a small private ceremony, but we didn’t ever have a chance to really include the public, his fans, and Albuquerque residents, and we even have people coming in from other places”, said Unser Racing Museum Board Member Janet Livingstone.

People are welcome to come and celebrate the life of Al Unser and watch the Indianapolis 500 at the Unser Racing Museum from 11am-3pm. “Its just going to be a nice time to kind of reflect on racing careers and we will have the Indy 500 on the TV in the back to view. So, you aren’t going to miss the race if you come”, said Livingstone.

You can also find out more on the Unser Racing Museum on their Facebook page.