UNM votes to ask state legislature for help funding athletics

The UNM Board of Regents has voted to ask the state for more money to help fund its struggling athletic department.

The $1.5 million would be used for things like more full-time trainers and travel cost increases.

It would not be used to bring back the four sports the regents previously cut, including men’s soccer, men and women’s skiing and beach volleyball.

The additional funding would be through something called the “State Legislature Research and Public Servant Projects,” which is different from the overall budget.