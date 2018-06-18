UNM suspends football player accused of beating ex-girlfriend, teammate

A University of New Mexico football player has been arrested after allegedly beating his ex-girlfriend and one of his teammates.

Police say 22-year-old Rayshawn Boyce broke into the woman’s home near San Mateo and Zuni last month.

It says Boyce attacked one of her friends, who also happens to be one of his teammates on the football team.

Boyce allegedly hit the woman too and fired off a gun, hitting her car multiple times.

He was arrested Sunday.

Monday in court, the state filed a motion to keep Boyce locked up until trial.

The case now heads to district court.

According to UNM, Boyce has been suspended from the Lobo football team indefinitely.

Statement from Cinnamon Blair, UNM Chief Marketing and Communications Officer:

“Coach Davie and University administrators are aware of the serious allegations involving Rayshawn Boyce and have taken measures to ensure the safety of the campus and those involved since the incident was reported. Coach Davie has suspended Mr. Boyce from the football team indefinitely. We are unable to provide any other details at this time and will continue to provide any assistance to law enforcement as it is needed.”



And from Eddie Nuñez, Athletic Director:



“I want to emphasize that we have standards and expectations of conduct for all UNM student-athletes that include civility and mutual respect. We cannot, and will not, accept anything less.”