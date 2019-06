University of New Mexico’s president is offering an incentive for employees to volunteer at the upcoming Senior Games.

President Garnett Stokes says she’s approved up to five hours of paid leave for eligible staff members who help out during the games this summer. The event will bring in athletes from across the country and organizers still need to fill 2,000 volunteer positions.

The games take place June 14 through June 25. If you’d like to volunteer, click here.