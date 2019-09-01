UNM Coach hospitalized following win against Sam Houston State

FILE – In this Nov. 24, 2018, file photo, New Mexico coach Bob Davie walks off the field after the team’s NCAA college football game against Wyoming in Albuquerque, N.M. New Mexico says Davie was taken to the hospital after what it called “a serious medical incident,” following the team’s he team’s game Saturday night, Aug. 31, against Sam Houston State. Athletic director Eddie Nunez released a statement after the Lobos won 39-31 at home in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Nunez said the university will release more information as it becomes available. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton, File)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Football Head Coach Bob Davie has been taken to the hospital. Shortly after the Lobos victory, Davie went into the locker room, suffering from what the school described as a medical incident.

In a statement, Athletic Director Eddie Nunez, said David was transported by ambulance after a medical incident. He also asks that we keep the Davie family in our prayers tonight.

Video shows the moment an ambulance took Davie directly from the stadium to the hospital just moments after the game. The exact reason he was taken to the hospital is still unclear at the moment.

Today’s temperatures reached a high of 96 degrees which might have played a role into the incident. Once again, it’s still unclear.

This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will continue to update the story as we learn more information.