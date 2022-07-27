ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Hospital is teaming up with Albuquerque Fire Rescue to better respond to patients suffering from cardiac arrest. The hospital says they will soon deploy a new heart-lung bypass machine mounted to an ambulance.

The machine reestablishes the flow of oxygen-rich blood to the brain by taking over heart and lung function. That allows doctors to remove a clot or jump-start the heart with a defibrillator. UNMH hopes to roll out the program by next January.