ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Hospital celebrated the opening of its new parking garage Wednesday. The garage, which has three times the space of the old garage, will eventually service the new critical care tower currently under construction.

The garage itself however is already open and in use. “Although many of our resources went towards caring for our New Mexico communities during COVID, planning and construction stayed on schedule and we actually finished and opened the garage ahead of schedule and under budget,” said Kate Becker, CEO of UNM Hospitals.

The garage has a parking assist system which helps people find better find empty spaces. There are lights above each space. Green means the space is available, red means it is taken.