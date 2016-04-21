United Blood Services seeks New Mexico blood donors

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – United Blood Services needs your blood. The agency says it is in urgent need following a couple of mass transfusions Tuesday that wiped out most of their blood supply.

They say they’ve had to borrow 285 pints from a blood center in El Paso to fill the need.

The biggest need is for Type O blood which is a universal blood type.

Volunteers must be at least 16-years-old, 110 pounds and in good health.Center Locations:

  • Albuquerque – 1515 University Blvd.  87102
  • Rio Rancho – 2003 Southern Blvd., #122  87124
  • Santa Fe – 2801 Rodeo Road, Suite C-1  87507
  • Farmington – 475 E. 20th St., Suite A  87401

Upcoming Blood Drives Open to the Public:Friday, April 22        

  • Lovelace Medical Center-Downtown ABQ (9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.)
  • Pojoaque High School/Community Drive (8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.)
  • UNM Biology Department, ABQ (10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.)

Saturday, April 23

  • Carmike Grande 12 IMAX Theater, ABQ (2:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.)
  • Regal Cinemas, ABQ UA High Ridge 8 (12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.)
  • DOD Commissary, KAFB (9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.)

Sunday, April 24

  • San Clemente Catholic Church, Los Lunas (9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.)

People can also call 505-246-1457 or click here to make an appointment to donate. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞