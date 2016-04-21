United Blood Services seeks New Mexico blood donors

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – United Blood Services needs your blood. The agency says it is in urgent need following a couple of mass transfusions Tuesday that wiped out most of their blood supply.

They say they’ve had to borrow 285 pints from a blood center in El Paso to fill the need.

The biggest need is for Type O blood which is a universal blood type.

Volunteers must be at least 16-years-old, 110 pounds and in good health.Center Locations:

Albuquerque – 1515 University Blvd. 87102

Rio Rancho – 2003 Southern Blvd., #122 87124

Santa Fe – 2801 Rodeo Road, Suite C-1 87507

Farmington – 475 E. 20th St., Suite A 87401

Upcoming Blood Drives Open to the Public:Friday, April 22

Lovelace Medical Center-Downtown ABQ (9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.)

Pojoaque High School/Community Drive (8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.)

UNM Biology Department, ABQ (10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.)

Saturday, April 23

Carmike Grande 12 IMAX Theater, ABQ (2:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.)

Regal Cinemas, ABQ UA High Ridge 8 (12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.)

DOD Commissary, KAFB (9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.)

Sunday, April 24

San Clemente Catholic Church, Los Lunas (9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.)

People can also call 505-246-1457 or click here to make an appointment to donate. Walk-ins are also welcome.