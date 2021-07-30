Workforce Solutions issues warning of unemployment text scams

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions says it’s seeing more unemployment scams. The department has received reports of New Mexicans receiving texts claiming to be from DWS, offering pandemic relief or saying there’s an error with a claim.

The scams will include a link and ask for personal information or other sensitive data. Workforce Solutions says it will stop sending text messages for the time being, unless it’s someone’s preferred notification method. The department offers the following tips to help determine whether a text message is a scam:

Text messages asking people to reactivate a card by clicking on a link are scams. NMDWS and EPPIcard will never text message people to reactivate a debit card.

Protect your Personal Identifiable Information (PII) and never give out your login information including your password to anyone. NMDWS will never ask for any PII over text.

Review a URL before clicking on it, the official link for NMDWS website is https://www.dws.state.nm.us.

Secure websites will always have the https that prevents communication from being intercepted and read by anyone but you and the website you are connected to.

Log in to your UI claimant home page for important messages regarding your claim or contact a Customer Service Representative at 1-877-664-6984 Monday – Friday, 7 a.m to 5 p.m.

The department says people who feel they have been a victim of identity theft due to unemployment insurance fraud, to report it by submitting a Fraud Affidavit Form on their website. For more information, visit dws.state.nm.us/IdentityTheft.