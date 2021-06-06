State’s April unemployment numbers continue declining trend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – According to the Department of Workforce Solutions‘ Labor Market Review for April 2021, the number of unemployed New Mexicans for April 2021 is at its lowest level since the beginning of the pandemic. The report states the number of seasonally-adjusted unemployed workers in New Mexico for April was 78,028 – almost 25,000 more than in March 2020, but well below the peak of 118,028 in July 2020. They also say this is the third straight month where the number decreased.

Luna County reported the highest unemployment rate at 18%, followed by Lea County at 10.8%, and Taos County at 10.5%. Los Alamos reported the lowest rate at only 3%, followed by Harding County at 3.7%.

As far as over-the-year decrease in unemployment, Taos County reported the largest with a six-percentage point decrease. Luna saw the biggest increase with 2.9 percentage points.

The Albuquerque and Santa Fe metropolitan areas tied for the lowest non-seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate among the rest of the state at 7.2%. Las Cruces’ rate was at 7.7%, just above the state’s rate of 7.6%. Farmington’s rate was the highest at 8.9%.

The report states the leisure and hospitality industry gained 23,000 (40%) jobs and the trade, transportation, and utilities gained 10,800 (8.9%) jobs. Within the industry, retail was up 10,000 jobs while transportation, warehousing, and utilities were up 1,200 jobs.

Read the full report below: