Report: New Mexico’s unemployment rate has improved since March

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions released the unemployment numbers for the month of April. The report evaluates the state’s labor and employment trends. The state’s unemployment rate was 8.2% in April, which’s down from 8.3% in March. The report states that the national unemployment rate in April was 6.1%, slightly up from the previous month but down from 14.8% in April 2020.

The report states that six major industry sectors reported job increases over the last year with leisure and hospitality experiencing the largest employment growth

with a gain of 23,000 jobs, or 40%, compared to the previous year. Trade, transportation, and utilities reported an increase of 10,800 jobs. Within the industry, retail trade was up 10,000 jobs; transportation, warehousing, and

utilities were up 1,200 jobs; and wholesale trade was down 400 jobs.

According to the report, employment in education and health services expanded by 6,100 jobs. Most of the gains within the education and health services industry were in health care and social assistance, which was up 5,400 jobs, and employment in educational services was up 700 jobs, over the year, according to the report.

According to the report, the majority of losses were in the public sector, which was down 8,600 jobs; Local government excluding education shed 5,200 jobs, representing a loss of 10.6 percent and local government education was down 3,400 jobs. The news release states that employment in the state government was down 700 jobs and within state government, all losses came from state government education which was down 1,100 jobs, or 4.4 percent. Employment in state government excluding education was up 400 jobs and the federal government reported no change from its employment level

in April 2020, according to the report.

Read unemployment numbers by county below: