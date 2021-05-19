Report: Dept. of Workforce Solutions overpaid unemployment benefits by $250M

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new report says the Department of Workforce Solutions overpaid millions of dollars in unemployment benefits during the pandemic. According to a Legislative Finance Committee report, the Department of Workforce Solutions misinterpreted local and federal laws, causing incorrect calculations of taxes and benefits resulting in $250 million in overpayments.

Unemployment reached 12.5% in July with 197,000 New Mexicans seeking benefits. The state then borrowed 278 million from the federal government to pay claims. The committee found the state constributed to the disincentive for claimants to look for work.

The LFC also found fraud rates have doubled since 2018 and identity theft related to government benefits increased by more than 500%. Legislators say their job is to make sure this fund is replenished. They say if New Mexicans do not return to work, higher taxes for businesses might be the only option.

