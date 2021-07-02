NM return-to-work support payments to begin next week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State officials announced Friday a support program to provide supplemental payments for New Mexicans receiving unemployment benefits. According to a press release, some workers will receive up to $1,000.

The program will start the week of July 4 and run through August 28. The release states people claiming unemployment who get a job over the next four weeks will need to remain employed through the end of the program to receive payments.

Officials say the support payments will be adjusted depending on certain factors as the program moves forward. All payments will be made once the nine-week program is over:

If an unemployment claimant reports a new job during the week beginning July 11, they will receive an $800 supplement from Workforce Solutions.

If a claimant reports a new job during the week of July 18, they will receive a $600 supplement.

If a claimant reports a new job during the week of July 25, they will receive a $400 supplement.

The funding comes from federal stimulus money. More information can be found on the Department of Workforce Solutions website.