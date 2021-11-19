New Mexico’s unemployment rate in October was 6.5%

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s unemployment rate saw another slight dip in October. The state reported a rate of 6.5% that’s down from 6.9% in September. However, New Mexico continues to have higher unemployment compared to the national rate of 4.6%.

Leisure and hospitality continue to see the largest employment growth with a gain of more than 11,000 jobs compared to last year. According to a news release from the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions, the education and health services

industry and educational services were up by 1,800 jobs, or 9.6%, and health care and social assistance were up 1,200 jobs or 1%.

For more information, visit dws.state.nm.us/en-us/Researchers/Data/Employment-Snapshot.