ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s July unemployment rate higher was revealed in a report released by the Economic Research and Analysis Bureau. The rate, 4.5%, is considered higher than the rest of the nation, however, the percentage has dropped significantly from 7% in July 2021.

Nationally, the unemployment rate from July sat at 3.5%, which was a small drop from 3.6% in June. In New Mexico, June’s unemployment rate was 4.9%. This means the rate dropped .4% from June to July.

From July 2021 to July 2022, 31,700 nonagricultural jobs were gained throughout the state. A majority of the jobs were a part of the mining, construction, manufacturing, trade, transportation, education, health services, government, and hospitality fields.

In the preliminary report, the county with the lowest unemployment rate is Union County with a rate of 3.1%. The highest unemployment rate is Luna County at 10.1%.

Other states with similar unemployment rates include Alaska (4.5%), Nevada (4.4%), Illinois (4.4%), Delaware (4.4%), and New York (4.4%). The highest rate in the nation, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, is not a state, it’s the District of Columbia at 5.2%.