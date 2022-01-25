New Mexico unemployment rate falls compared to previous year

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The jobless rate is improving in New Mexico, but it’s lagging behind the rest of the country. The Department of Workforce Solutions says the unemployment rate fell to 5.8% in December.
That’s down from 6.2% in November and a full 3% from the previous year. However, it’s higher than the nearly 4% rate seen nationally. In New Mexico, leisure and hospitality saw the biggest gains with more than 23,000 new jobs.