New Mexico unemployment rate was 6.9% in September

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s latest unemployment numbers show a slight dip compared to August. Unemployment in September fell to 6.9% compared to 7.2% in August. That’s still much higher than the national rate of 4.8%.
The hard-hit leisure and hospitality industries saw a gain of nearly 14,000 jobs. Transportation and warehousing were up 2,000 jobs. For more information, visit jobs.state.nm.us/vosnet/lmi.