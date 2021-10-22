New Mexico unemployment rate was 6.9% in September

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque unveiled the Gun Violence Prevention and Intervention Task Force as a violent year in Albuquerque comes to a close. Since the beginning of the year, Albuquerque has seen an average of 25 shootings with injuries per month and police say nearly 80% of homicides involved a gun.

While the city has a violence intervention program, the city says the task force will be able to dive deeper into what has caused the surge of gun violence across the city. "This task force is going to assist us in getting to the whys and how we can prevent this in the long run and this is looking at root causes and this is something that's long overdue," said Chief of the Albuquerque Police Department, Harold Medina.