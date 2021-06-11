SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and state officials will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 11 to discuss reforms at the Department of Workforce Solutions. KRQE News 13 will stream the conference live on this page.

The reforms come as the Legislative Finance Committee recently estimated that Workforce Solutions overpaid unemployment benefits by $250 million. The governor has stated that the current system is outdated and could not account properly for new benefit packages created by the federal government and legislature during the pandemic.

Additionally, the LFC report stated that workers were not prepared for the job, made errors in payments, and couldn’t keep up with fraud investigations. Of the $250 million in unemployment overpayments, more than $100 million of that was fraud.

In April, Workforce Solutions Secretary Bill McCamley stepped down from his position following a year of managing an influx of unemployment claims as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. McCamley later responded on Twitter saying his departure from the department was due to threats and safety concerns.