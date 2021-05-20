Former secretary of Workforce Solutions left position over safety concerns

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The former secretary of Workforce Solutions is speaking out after the department’s mishandling of millions of dollars in unemployment benefits was revealed. A report released Wednesday shows about $250 million in overpayments. About $133 million of that is tied to possible fraud.

The LFC report says workers weren’t prepared for the job and made errors in a rush to get payments out. Bill McCamley, the secretary in charge at the time left the department suddenly in April.

Thursday, McCamley responded on Twitter saying his departure was for no other reason than the safety of him and his family. He says threats made to the department became common and escalated to broken windows and then a firebomb left in a state vehicle in Las Cruces.

Windows were broken. The most tangible evidence of violence occurred with an actual terrorist incident: a fire bomb was used to destroy a state car in our Las Cruces office. A picture is included, and as you can see the explosion was so hot that it melted the engine block. (3) pic.twitter.com/ZKQ6APFKL7 — Bill McCamley (@BillMcCamley) May 20, 2021

McCamley says in March is office received a call that a gentleman blamed him and his wife’s unemployment issues and was asking where he lived; A man who was known to have weapons and a history of instability. He also said he did receive letters at his home and his mother’s home. McCamley says the threats felt different and that is when he decided to resign.

Meanwhile, the governor’s office sent the following response Thursday: