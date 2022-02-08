NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The extra unemployment benefits are set to end this month. The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions announced Tuesday that those benefits will end on February 19.

More than 2,000 people are currently receiving them. The state activated the extended unemployment benefits in July 2021, providing up to 13 weeks of additional benefits.

People affected by the change will be notified directly and will also receive information on how the department can help them with the job search process.

People who are waiting to receive an eligibility determination for the benefits will still receive payments owed to them for all weeks prior to February 19.

Job services are available to New Mexicans through the New Mexico Workforce Connection Online System, https://www.jobs.state.nm.us and through Ready NM at https://ready.nm.gov/.