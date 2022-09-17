NEW MEXICO (STACKER) — Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023.

The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now. As of August of this year, national unemployment is at 3.7%, 0.1% higher than in May, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak.

Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum, ranging from just 1.8% in Minnesota, to 4.5% in New Mexico and 5.2% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in New Mexico using data from the BLS. Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in July 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

33. Los Alamos County

Current Unemployment rate: 2.5%

— 1 month change: +0.1%

— 1 year change: -1.2%

-Total Labor Force: 10,161 (249 unemployed)

32. Union County

Current Unemployment rate: 3.1%

— 1 month change: -0.1%

— 1 year change: -2.0%

-Total Labor Force: 1,545 (48 unemployed)

31. Harding County

Current Unemployment rate: 3.2%

— 1 month change: 0.0%

— 1 year change: -3.0%

-Total Labor Force: 283 (9 unemployed)

30. De Baca County

Current Unemployment rate: 3.4%

— 1 month change: -0.2%

— 1 year change: -3.4%

-Total Labor Force: 677 (23 unemployed)

29. Curry County

Current Unemployment rate: 3.7%

— 1 month change: -0.2%

— 1 year change: -2.2%

-Total Labor Force: 21,241 (790 unemployed)

28. Eddy County

Current Unemployment rate: 3.9%

— 1 month change: -0.3%

— 1 year change: -3.5%

-Total Labor Force: 31,795 (1,249 unemployed)

27. Hidalgo County

Current Unemployment rate: 3.9%

— 1 month change: -0.1%

— 1 year change: -2.7%

-Total Labor Force: 1,787 (69 unemployed)

26. Roosevelt County

Current Unemployment rate: 4.1%

— 1 month change: -0.4%

— 1 year change: -2.9%

-Total Labor Force: 8,412 (345 unemployed)

25. Santa Fe County

Current Unemployment rate: 4.1%

— 1 month change: -0.1%

— 1 year change: -2.9%

-Total Labor Force: 73,347 (3,024 unemployed)

24. Bernalillo County

Current Unemployment rate: 4.2%

— 1 month change: -0.2%

— 1 year change: -3.1%

-Total Labor Force: 335,509 (14,179 unemployed)

23. Colfax County

Current Unemployment rate: 4.5%

— 1 month change: -0.3%

— 1 year change: -1.6%

-Total Labor Force: 5,181 (232 unemployed)

22. Sandoval County

Current Unemployment rate: 4.5%

— 1 month change: -0.3%

— 1 year change: -3.2%

-Total Labor Force: 67,952 (3,087 unemployed)

21. Grant County

Current Unemployment rate: 4.8%

— 1 month change: -0.2%

— 1 year change: -3.8%

-Total Labor Force: 11,526 (554 unemployed)

20. Otero County

Current Unemployment rate: 4.8%

— 1 month change: -0.2%

— 1 year change: -3.0%

-Total Labor Force: 25,276 (1,208 unemployed)

19. Socorro County

Current Unemployment rate: 4.8%

— 1 month change: -0.3%

— 1 year change: -2.9%

-Total Labor Force: 6,009 (288 unemployed)

18. Doña Ana County

Current Unemployment rate: 5.0%

— 1 month change: -0.3%

— 1 year change: -2.9%

-Total Labor Force: 98,347 (4,966 unemployed)

17. Valencia County

Current Unemployment rate: 5.0%

— 1 month change: -0.3%

— 1 year change: -3.2%

-Total Labor Force: 31,069 (1,565 unemployed)

16. Lincoln County

Current Unemployment rate: 5.1%

— 1 month change: -0.2%

— 1 year change: -2.9%

-Total Labor Force: 8,308 (424 unemployed)

15. Rio Arriba County

Current Unemployment rate: 5.1%

— 1 month change: -0.3%

— 1 year change: -2.8%

-Total Labor Force: 16,579 (842 unemployed)

14. Quay County

Current Unemployment rate: 5.2%

— 1 month change: 0.0%

— 1 year change: -2.8%

-Total Labor Force: 2,895 (150 unemployed)

13. Chaves County

Current Unemployment rate: 5.3%

— 1 month change: -0.4%

— 1 year change: -3.0%

-Total Labor Force: 26,524 (1,417 unemployed)

12. San Juan County

Current Unemployment rate: 5.7%

— 1 month change: -0.4%

— 1 year change: -3.6%

-Total Labor Force: 48,628 (2,790 unemployed)

11. San Miguel County

Current Unemployment rate: 5.7%

— 1 month change: -0.2%

— 1 year change: -2.9%

-Total Labor Force: 10,894 (619 unemployed)

10. Guadalupe County

Current Unemployment rate: 5.8%

— 1 month change: -0.5%

— 1 year change: -2.1%

-Total Labor Force: 1,722 (100 unemployed)

9. Catron County

Current Unemployment rate: 5.9%

— 1 month change: +0.5%

— 1 year change: -0.8%

-Total Labor Force: 1,089 (64 unemployed)

8. Mora County

Current Unemployment rate: 5.9%

— 1 month change: -0.6%

— 1 year change: -0.9%

-Total Labor Force: 2,059 (122 unemployed)

7. Lea County

Current Unemployment rate: 6.0%

— 1 month change: -0.6%

— 1 year change: -4.7%

-Total Labor Force: 27,703 (1,673 unemployed)

6. Sierra County

Current Unemployment rate: 6.0%

— 1 month change: -0.2%

— 1 year change: -2.8%

-Total Labor Force: 4,085 (247 unemployed)

5. Cibola County

Current Unemployment rate: 6.2%

— 1 month change: -0.3%

— 1 year change: -4.4%

-Total Labor Force: 8,826 (550 unemployed)

4. Taos County

Current Unemployment rate: 6.3%

— 1 month change: -0.3%

— 1 year change: -3.3%

-Total Labor Force: 13,777 (862 unemployed)

3. McKinley County

Current Unemployment rate: 6.4%

— 1 month change: -0.5%

— 1 year change: -4.9%

-Total Labor Force: 24,797 (1,589 unemployed)

2. Torrance County

Current Unemployment rate: 6.4%

— 1 month change: -0.2%

— 1 year change: -2.9%

-Total Labor Force: 5,407 (347 unemployed)

1. Luna County