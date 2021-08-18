Behind the story: New Mexico’s surge in unemployment fraud

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A KRQE News 13 investigation shows dozens of New Mexicans have fallen victim to identity theft and unemployment fraud throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and more will likely continue to. The question of what to watch out for has become central toward protecting New Mexicans from being financially affected down the line.

KRQE News 13 Investigative Reporter Gabrielle Burkhart and Digital Anchor Chris McKee recently discussed Gabrielle’s latest investigation into the growing problem of fraudulent COVID-related benefits being dolled out in response to the pandemic. Watch the video attached to this article for the full discussion.

Along with a look at how Gabrielle compiled her story, she also offers tips on how to detect if you’ve become an identity theft victim.