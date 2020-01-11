Under pressure, Iran admits it shot down jetliner by mistake

This image taken from a video on Wednesday Jan. 8, 2020 shows a light in the sky which appears to show the Ukrainian jetliner plane on fire and crashing into ground. Western leaders have said the plane appeared to have been unintentionally hit by a surface-to-air missile near Tehran, just hours after Iran launched a series of ballistic missiles at two US bases in Iraq to avenge the killing of its top general in an American airstrike last week. Iran on Friday Jan. 10, 2020, denied the allegations. (UGC via AP)

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) – Iran says its forces accidentally shot down the Ukrainian jetliner that crashed earlier this week, killing all 176 aboard.

The government had repeatedly denied Western accusations and mounting evidence that it was responsible for the crash.

The plane was hit hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on two military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq in retaliation for the killing of its top general.

A military statement says the plane was mistaken for a “hostile target” after it turned toward a “sensitive military center” of the Revolutionary Guard.

The acknowledgement is an embarrassment for the armed forces and was likely to anger the Iranian public.