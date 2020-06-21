UK police seek motive in stabbing attack that left 3 dead

Police stand guard at the Abbey gateway of Forbury Gardens park in Reading town centre following Saturday’s stabbing attack in the gardens, Sunday June 21, 2020. Thames Valley Police said a 25-year-old man from the town has been arrested and they are not looking for anyone else. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)

READING, England (AP) – British police are seeking the motive of a 25-year-old man suspected of stabbing three people to death in a daylight attack in a park.

Detectives say they are not currently treating Saturday’s attack in the town of Reading as terrorism, though the counterterrorism unit is supporting the investigation.

Several other people were injured, three of them seriously, in an attack that came out of the blue on a sunny summer evening.

Police say they are keeping an “open mind” about the motive. The Thames Valley Police force said officers arrested a 25-year-old local man at the scene and they are not looking for anyone else.