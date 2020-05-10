UK expected to stick to lockdown as Johnson outlines future

A journalist wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus shelters under a Union flag umbrella outside 10 Downing Street in London, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

LONDON (AP) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to extend the bulk of the country’s coronavirus lockdown restrictions for a further three weeks when he addresses the nation on Sunday evening.

The government has sought to douse speculation that the changes will amount to much, not least because the U.K. is still recording relatively high daily coronavirus-related deaths.

The lockdown, in place since March 23, has clearly reduced the transmission of the virus and produced a steady decline in the daily death toll.

But Johnson has voiced worries of a second spike. The modest changes anticipated include easing time limits on exercise and reopening garden centers.