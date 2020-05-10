UK expected to stick to lockdown as Johnson outlines future

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A journalist wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus shelters under a Union flag umbrella outside 10 Downing Street in London, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

LONDON (AP) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to extend the bulk of the country’s coronavirus lockdown restrictions for a further three weeks when he addresses the nation on Sunday evening.

The government has sought to douse speculation that the changes will amount to much, not least because the U.K. is still recording relatively high daily coronavirus-related deaths.

The lockdown, in place since March 23, has clearly reduced the transmission of the virus and produced a steady decline in the daily death toll.

But Johnson has voiced worries of a second spike. The modest changes anticipated include easing time limits on exercise and reopening garden centers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss