NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Packages may soon take a little longer to be delivered. Delivery times may slow down for almost a third of all United States Postal Service first-class packages.
This comes as USPS tries to lower costs and reduce its reliance on air transportation. Instead, it will use more trains and trucks for its deliveries. The new policy is scheduled to go into effect May 1. The change will add up to one or two days for some packages traveling long distances, but most delivery times will remain relatively unaffected.