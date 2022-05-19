DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – U.S. Highway 550 will be closed north of Durango May 28 for the Iron Horse Bicycle Classic. Motorists are urged to leave Durango early if traveling to Silverton or points beyond it. U.S. 550 will be closed between Purgatory Ski Resort and Ouray from 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. to accommodate cyclists. U.S. 550 southbound will be closed at Ouray Hot Springs.

In Durango, from 7-9:30 a.m. motorists will see traffic impacts to accommodate several biking races and tour start times as cyclists will depart from Main Avenue and 33rd Street. North of Durango, southbound traffic will be diverted from U.S. 550 to CR 203 at Hermosa Creek to Animas View Drive. Northbound traffic from Durango to Purgatory will proceed along U.S. 550 following traffic control personnel, signage, and cones set in place.

Motorists who wish to avoid the highway closure should consider alternate routes via more westerly highways which will add one hour of additional driving time.

CO 62 Ridgway to Placerville

CO 145 Placerville to Dolores

CO 184 Dolores to Mancos

U.S. 160 Mancos to Durango

Friends and family picking up cyclists in Silverton are advised to allow ample time to get through the closure point locations in Ouray and at Purgatory before 8:30 a.m. Drivers are reminded and urged to watch for cyclists and drive safely for this event and other special events over the busy holiday weekend.