Two more charges have been dropped against former Taxation and Revenue Secretary Demesia Padilla.

Padilla is accused of stealing $25,000 from a grading and trucking firm, a company she did accounting for. Last month, Judge Mary Sommer threw out five misdemeanor ethics charges.

Friday, the same judge dismissed two of the three embezzlement charges saying prosecutors didn’t provide enough evidence. The attorney general’s office plans on refiling those charges in another district.

