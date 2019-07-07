Two Juveniles Walk Away from Boys Reintegration Center

Albuquerque, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police says they were called out to the Albuquerque Boys Reintegration Center located at 4000 Edith Boulevard in reference to two juveniles that walked away from the facility on Saturday just after 10p.m.. The two juveniles have been identified as 19-year-old Deacon Castillo of Las Cruces, and 19-year-old Jose Romero of Albuquerque.

Deacon Castillo is described as a Hispanic male who is 5’11”, 145 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. The type of clothing Castillo was wearing at the time he walked away from the Reintegration Center is unknown. Castillo was committed to the facility for Aggravated Burglary, Auto Burglary and a Probation Violation.

Jose Romero is described as a Hispanic male who is 5’5”, 151 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. The type of clothing Romero was wearing at the time he walked away from the Reintegration Center is also unknown. Romero was committed to the facility for Armed Robbery.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Castillo and Romero, you are asked to call 911 or the New Mexico State Police at (505) 841-9256 option 3.