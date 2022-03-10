BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two women have been convicted for committing $1.2 million in food stamp fraud.

An investigation revealed that Ana Rioja and Maria Consuelo de Ureno, and other co-conspirators, were exchanging SNAP benefits for cash, a release from the office of United States Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery said.

The SNAP benefits were then used by Ureno and other co-conspirators at Sam’s Wholesale Club, the release said.

Officials said they completed 715 fraudulent transactions that were linked to the SNAP benefits from 83 different people.

Ureno’s purchases of food totaled about 49.1 tons of American cheese slices 22.3 tons of pinto beans, 1.6 tons of Folger’s coffee, 1.4 tons of instant mashed potatoes, and over 5,000 gallons of mayonnaise.

She would then sell to a partner and transport to Mexico, the release said.

Officials said that the $1.2 million in fraudulent transactions by Rioja and Ureno took place between September 2014 and August 2019.

Rioja faces two and a half years in prison, followed immediately by one year of supervised release, according to the release.

Ureno faces three years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, Lowery’s office said.