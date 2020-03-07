Two attendees at pro-Israel conference positive for virus

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Two people who attended the American Israel Public Affairs Committee conference in Washington earlier this week have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The group made the disclosure Friday on Twitter. The cases are the first linked to the nation’s capital.

Thousands of people attended the AIPAC policy conference, including some members of Congress, and Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo were among the speakers.

AIPAC says it has been in touch with health officials in New York and Washington.

It is urging attendees to get in touch with their medical providers if they feel ill.