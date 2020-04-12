Turkey charts less restrictive virus path to protect economy

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this Thursday, April 9, 2020 photo, Turkish police officers man a checkpoint to check people’s ID due to measures against the spread of coronavirus in Ankara, Turkey. Turkey has charted its own course to navigate the coronavirus pandemic, with a more relaxed lockdown than its neighbours in Europe and the Middle East. Citing concerns about the economy, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has so far resisted calls for more drastic measures to stem the contagion.(AP Photo/Burthan Ozbilici)

ISTANBUL (AP) – Police across Turkey are conducting routine ID checks on streets and buses, stopping anyone who looks under 20 or over 65 as they enforce a coronavirus curfew for on the young and the elderly.

Meanwhile factory workers are still going to their jobs and many offices remain open.

Turkey has charted its own course to navigate the pandemic with more relaxed restrictions than its neighbors in Europe and the Middle East.

Its strategy is to limit access and mobility nationwide while stopping short of a mandatory lockdown.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has so far resisted calls for more drastic measures, citing concerns about the economy.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞