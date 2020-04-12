Turkey charts less restrictive virus path to protect economy

In this Thursday, April 9, 2020 photo, Turkish police officers man a checkpoint to check people’s ID due to measures against the spread of coronavirus in Ankara, Turkey. Turkey has charted its own course to navigate the coronavirus pandemic, with a more relaxed lockdown than its neighbours in Europe and the Middle East. Citing concerns about the economy, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has so far resisted calls for more drastic measures to stem the contagion.(AP Photo/Burthan Ozbilici)

ISTANBUL (AP) – Police across Turkey are conducting routine ID checks on streets and buses, stopping anyone who looks under 20 or over 65 as they enforce a coronavirus curfew for on the young and the elderly.

Meanwhile factory workers are still going to their jobs and many offices remain open.

Turkey has charted its own course to navigate the pandemic with more relaxed restrictions than its neighbors in Europe and the Middle East.

Its strategy is to limit access and mobility nationwide while stopping short of a mandatory lockdown.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has so far resisted calls for more drastic measures, citing concerns about the economy.