Trump to delay listing Mexican cartels as terrorist groups

President Donald Trump listens during a small business roundtable in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says he’s holding off on designating Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations.

In a tweet Friday, Trump says he was ready to issue a declaration but will delay at the request of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

The Mexican president thanked him for the delay. Mexico had said such a step by the U.S. could end up violating its sovereignty.

Trump had announced his plans last week in a radio interview.

He cited American deaths attributed to drug trafficking and other activity by the cartels.

