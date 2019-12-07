Trump to delay listing Mexican cartels as terrorist groups

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says he’s holding off on designating Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations.
In a tweet Friday, Trump says he was ready to issue a declaration but will delay at the request of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.
The Mexican president thanked him for the delay. Mexico had said such a step by the U.S. could end up violating its sovereignty.
Trump had announced his plans last week in a radio interview.
He cited American deaths attributed to drug trafficking and other activity by the cartels.