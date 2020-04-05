Trump talks with US pro sports leaders to discuss virus

President Donald Trump listens during a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Friday, April 3, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump talked to many U.S. pro sports leaders about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump said Saturday he’s looking forward to the resumption of competitions “as soon as we can.”

The NBA, NHL, NFL and Major League Baseball were all represented on the call by their commissioners.

A person with direct knowledge of what was discussed on the call said Trump believes the NFL season will start on time on Sept. 10 with fans in seats.

The person spoke to AP on condition of anonymity because no discussion points from the call were to be revealed publicly.