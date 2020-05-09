Trump says ‘no rush’ on more aid as jobless crisis grows

U.S. Treasury checks are piled at the U.S. Treasury printing facility. (Photo Illustration by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The next financial rescue plan may not show up for a while.

President Donald Trump says he’s in “no rush” to negotiate another financial rescue bill.

His comments come even as the government is reporting that more than 20 million Americans lost their jobs last month due to economic upheaval caused by the coronavirus.

Trump’s top economic adviser says the White House wants to let the last round of recovery funding kick in before committing to hundreds of billions or more in additional spending.