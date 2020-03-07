Trump names Rep. Mark Meadows his new chief of staff

FILE – In this Jan. 29, 2020, file photo, Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., speaks with reporters during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Donald Trump has named Meadows as his chief of staff, replacing Mick Mulvaney, who had been acting in the role. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is shaking up White House leadership, replacing his acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney with Republican Rep. Mark Meadows.

Trump announced the staff reshuffle in Friday night tweets.

The long-rumored move comes as Trump has been surrounding himself with loyalists as he prepares for a tough reelection bid.

But the timing – as the Trump administration was already facing criticism over its handling of the novel coronavirus outbreak – threatened to exacerbate concerns about the government’s ability to protect the nation.

Meadows will be fourth chief of staff in as many years.