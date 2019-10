FILE – In this June 28, 2019 file photo, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) acting Secretary Kevin McAleenan pauses during a news conference in Washington. The Trump administration is moving to end a long-standing federal court agreement that limits how long immigrant children can be kept in detention. The move is almost certain to spark a new court fight over the government’s ability to hold families until their cases are decided. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says Kevin McAleenan is out as the acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security and says he will be announcing a new acting secretary in the next week.

Trump says on Twitter that McAleenan has done an outstanding job and border crossings are down.

But the president says McAleenan wants to “spend more time with his family and go to the private sector.’

Trump says he has “Many wonderful candidates” to fill the position.