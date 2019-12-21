Trump heads to Florida while impeachment trial still cloudy

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Barron Trump

President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump arrive at Palm Beach International Airport at West Palm Beach, Fla., Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is heading south to sunny Florida after his historic impeachment, while plans for his speedy trial back in Washington remain clouded.

Senate leaders jockeying for leverage have failed to agree on procedures and perhaps new witnesses for the trial, while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has delayed sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate.

Trump is still expected to be acquitted of both charges in the Senate, where Republicans have the majority. Proceedings are expected to begin in January.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞

Winter Weather Special ➞

Nominate a Remarkable Woman ➞