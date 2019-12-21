Trump heads to Florida while impeachment trial still cloudy

President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump arrive at Palm Beach International Airport at West Palm Beach, Fla., Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is heading south to sunny Florida after his historic impeachment, while plans for his speedy trial back in Washington remain clouded.

Senate leaders jockeying for leverage have failed to agree on procedures and perhaps new witnesses for the trial, while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has delayed sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate.

Trump is still expected to be acquitted of both charges in the Senate, where Republicans have the majority. Proceedings are expected to begin in January.