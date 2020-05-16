Trump fires State Dept. watchdog critical of admin moves

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has fired the State Department’s inspector general, an Obama administration appointee whose office was critical of alleged political bias in the agency’s management.

The ouster is the latest in a series of moves against independent executive branch watchdogs who have found fault with the Trump administration.

A senior department official says Trump removed Steve Linick from his job Friday but gave no reason for his removal.

In a letter to Congress, Trump said Linick no longer had his full confidence.

Democrats in Congress immediately cried foul, with the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee suggesting that Linick was fired in part in retaliation for opening an unspecified investigation into Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

