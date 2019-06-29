Trump dismisses Carter’s attacks on his legitimacy

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is dismissing former President Jimmy Carter’s swipe at the legitimacy of his presidency as nothing more than a “Democrat talking point” as he takes his own digs at Carter.

Trump was asked Saturday about the 94-year-old former U.S. president’s comments alleging that Russian interference in the 2016 election was responsible for putting Trump in the White House.

Trump tells reporters during a a press conference in Japan that Carter is “a nice man,” but says he was “a terrible president” who has been “trashed within his own party.”

Trump is also insisting that he won his 2016 contest against Democrat Hillary Clinton “not because of Russia,” and “not because of anybody but myself.”