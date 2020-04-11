Trump, Congress hope to act next week on new virus aid bill

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Friday, April 10, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Unable to strike a deal alone, the Trump administration and congressional leaders are poised to launch new bipartisan talks on a fresh coronavirus aid package with hopes for action as soon as next week.

Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer says he spoke Friday to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and the Trump administration has agreed to pursue bipartisan negotiations on an interim bill to replenish a $350 billion “paycheck protection” program for businesses.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also spoke to Mnuchin and encouraged negotiations to break the logjam.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell acknowledged this week talks will need to resume.

The developments come a day after Democrats stifled an attempt by McConnell to rush a $250 billion infusion into the new program.