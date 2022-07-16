LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – One of President Trump’s advisors, John Eastman, is now being denied his request to stop federal investigators from going through his cell phone. Federal agents confronted Eastman outside of a Santa Fe restaurant in June 2022 with a warrant for his cell phone.

Eastman filed a motion challenging the legality of that warrant, and asking the court to force the federal government to return his phone. US District Court Judge Robert C. Brack dismissed the motion filed by Eastman, saying the attorney did not prove that the confiscation of his phone is a violation of his rights.

In 2020, Eastman was one of President Trump’s advisors. Now, members of the January 6 committee say Eastman falsely advised the former president that Vice President Pence could reject the votes, causing the riot on January 6.

Rep. Liz Cheney, (R-WY) Vice Chair, House Select Committee, said, “As the federal court has explained, quote; ‘based on the evidence, the court finds that it is more likely than not that President Trump and Dr. Eastman dishonestly conspired to obstruct the joint session of Congress on January 6.”

In the motion filed by Eastman, he claimed the warrant was a violation of his first, fourth, fifth, and sixth amendment rights and demanded the feds return his phone.

However, the judge did not agree with Eastman, saying he failed to meet the burden of proof and failed to show how it was a violation of his rights. Even though Eastman will not be getting his phone back, Judge Brack is requiring another warrant before investigators can look through Eastman’s phone.

Eastman has until July 20 to amend his motion. The next January 6 hearing is expected to be held on July 21st.