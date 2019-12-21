Trump adviser: Expect more aggressive poll watching in 2020

President Donald Trump arrives with first lady Melania Trump to sign the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020 at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, before traveling to Mar-a-lago in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – One of President Donald Trump’s top reelection advisers says Republicans plan to make more aggressive use of Election Day monitoring of polling places.

Justin Clark discussed strategies for 2020 in wide-ranging remarks to influential Republicans in Wisconsin in an audiotape obtained by The Associated Press.

The recording includes Clark saying Republicans have “traditionally” suppressed votes in places before he goes on to talk about “protecting our voters.”

Clark told AP in a follow-up interview that his remarks referred to false accusations that the GOP engages in voter suppression and he wasn’t describing a strategy for the upcoming race.